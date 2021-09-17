Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

NYSE:OXY opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

