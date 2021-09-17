Efinity Token Hits Market Cap of $52.49 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $52.49 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

