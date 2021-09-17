DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Cap of $15.16 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $82,606.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007656 BTC.

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,813,900 coins and its circulating supply is 55,461,881 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

