Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

