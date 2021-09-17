Databroker Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Databroker has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $5,761.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00133329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045575 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

