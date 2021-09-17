Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Down 53.5% in August

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cybernetic Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 89,186,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,056,464. Cybernetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.