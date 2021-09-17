Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Down 53.5% in August

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cybernetic Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 89,186,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,056,464. Cybernetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Cybernetic Technologies alerts:

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.