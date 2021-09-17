CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,048,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTPG remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,031. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

