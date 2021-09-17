CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,291,070 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,291,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,000. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 0.9% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 11.14% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

Shares of NGCA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,488. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

