CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). CuriosityStream posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,678. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

