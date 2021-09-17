Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.50. 629,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

