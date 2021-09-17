Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.35. Crane posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Crane by 61.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.80. 5,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,284. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.58. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

