Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.60

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 19829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costamare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after buying an additional 113,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

