Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.27

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.27 and last traded at $149.21, with a volume of 86805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,657,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

