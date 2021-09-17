Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.27

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.27 and last traded at $149.21, with a volume of 86805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,657,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
