Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 14.5% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.94 million and $78,590.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.54 or 1.00073216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.03 or 0.00854716 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00421387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00310404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,633,508 coins and its circulating supply is 11,295,991 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

