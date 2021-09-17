Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,653 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 94.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

