Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,753 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.