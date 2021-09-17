Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,284 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 664,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,548,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

