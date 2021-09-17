Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Sells $283,115.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTRN stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $640.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.