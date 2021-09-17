Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 633,169 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.