Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00.

CIEN stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 33,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,366. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 128.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 30.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.