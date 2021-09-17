Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.43.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average is $207.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.