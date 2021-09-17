China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 32194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $1.133 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

