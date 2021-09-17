ChainX (PCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.02 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. ChainX has a market cap of $70.92 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $6.31 or 0.00013378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00118808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.65 or 0.07123936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.95 or 0.99940360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00829464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,233,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.