Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

