Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $127,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at $3,421,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at $410,000.

NYSEARCA:DAPR opened at $30.95 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.