Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 42,329 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,329 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.