Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,772 shares of company stock worth $5,403,821. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

