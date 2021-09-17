Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

