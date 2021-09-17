Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.23. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.