Cartesi Market Capitalization Reaches $260.40 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $260.40 million and $29.86 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00071239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00118322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00177940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.07 or 0.07166698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.28 or 1.00039081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00830665 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

