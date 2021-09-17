Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) PT at C$11.56

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.56.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.63. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$6.10 and a 12-month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.