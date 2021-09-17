Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) PT at $95.50

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSREF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

