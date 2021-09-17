Brokerages Set RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT at $60.50

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

RumbleON stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. Equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

