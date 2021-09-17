Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $12.00

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EURN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

