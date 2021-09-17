Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.29. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 128.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,796. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

