Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

