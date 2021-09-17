BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

