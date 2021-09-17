BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,111 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

