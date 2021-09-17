BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 600,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

