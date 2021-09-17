BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,201,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

