BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,440 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $426,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 16.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $263,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.63 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

