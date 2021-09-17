Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.93% of Brinker International worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Brinker International stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

