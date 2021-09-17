Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE BRDG traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

