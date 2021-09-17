Brian F. Hughes Sells 2,193 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $68.83 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

