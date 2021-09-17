Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,287 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 76,711 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 36,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

