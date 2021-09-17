Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.26. 100,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

