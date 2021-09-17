Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 3%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $795.00 and last traded at $799.52. 707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $824.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $832.47 and a 200 day moving average of $784.23.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

