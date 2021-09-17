Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

