Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,365 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

EQC stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -150.64 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.83.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

