Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 213.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 723,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.